Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 9.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.