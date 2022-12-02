Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

