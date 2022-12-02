Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 391,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 58.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Banc of California by 26.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 494,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.