Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,802 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 305,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 129,085 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 97,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,265,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 108.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

