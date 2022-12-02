Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 2.5 %

QTWO opened at $27.87 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 Profile

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.