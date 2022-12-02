RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.79. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Column Group LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

