Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

NYSE RJF opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

