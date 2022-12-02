RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 1,500 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $235.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RBC Bearings

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

