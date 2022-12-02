RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) CEO Sells $362,505.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBCP opened at $114.20 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.