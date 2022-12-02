Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

