Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Rent-A-Center worth $152,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

