Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,169 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

