Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,962 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 231.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 271,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 169.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.36 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $718,502. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

