Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,095 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.