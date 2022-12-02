Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,781 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $384.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.66 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.
Insider Transactions at Boston Beer
In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
