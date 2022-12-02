Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,784 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

IBTX stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

