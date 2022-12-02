Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,505 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KB Home were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

