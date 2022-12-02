Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 28,697 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,633,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,460,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PACW stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

