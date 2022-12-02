Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 35,600 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Insider Activity

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

