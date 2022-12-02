Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,712 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

