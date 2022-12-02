Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 41,237 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

