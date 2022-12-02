Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,656 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.