Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 92,581 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coty were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Coty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Coty stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

