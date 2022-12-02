Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

