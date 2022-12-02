Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perficient were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Perficient by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Perficient by 194.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 14.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 152,495 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

