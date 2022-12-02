Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DY opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.