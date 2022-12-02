Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,271 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,481 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,998 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,514 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 0.94. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

