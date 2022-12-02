Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $22,504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

