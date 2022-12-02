Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matson were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 533.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,704,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE:MATX opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

