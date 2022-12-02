Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $269.85.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

