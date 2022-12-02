Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,028 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BLKB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

