Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,041 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $236,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

