Rhumbline Advisers Buys 62,034 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

