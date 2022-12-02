Rhumbline Advisers Buys 68,239 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after buying an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after buying an additional 304,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

