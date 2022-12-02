Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,012 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SouthState were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SouthState by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SouthState by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.