Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

AGO opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

