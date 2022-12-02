Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.