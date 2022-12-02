Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $735,275. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $79.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

