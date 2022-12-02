Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $189,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

