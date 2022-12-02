Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.02 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,510. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.1 %

COOP stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

