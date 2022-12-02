Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 5,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 315,808 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,192 shares of company stock valued at $18,704,156. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $75.54 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

