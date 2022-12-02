Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.12 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $235.66 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

