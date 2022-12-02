Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

