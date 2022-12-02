Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SITC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

