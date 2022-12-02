Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.78 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $810.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $822.65 and its 200-day moving average is $765.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.