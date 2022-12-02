Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ares Management by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $78.00 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

