Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

FCFS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

