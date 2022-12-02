Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

