Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

