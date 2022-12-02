Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.6 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.17 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

